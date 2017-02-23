Van Jaarsveld to captain Cheetahs

The Cheetahs struggled in the tournament last year, and face a determined Lions outfit that surprised all in 2016 by reaching the final, which they lost 20-3 to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

JOHANNESBURG - Torsten van Jaarsveld will lead the Cheetahs in their opening Super Rugby match of the season against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The starting XV features two Springboks in loose-forwards Teboho Mohojé and Uzair Cassiem, while lock Justin Basson and centre Clinton Swart will be making their Super Rugby debuts.

The Cheetahs struggled in the tournament last year, and face a determined Lions outfit that surprised all in 2016 by reaching the final, which they lost 20-3 to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Van Jaarsveld though is confident that his team are better prepared this time round.

“The team has more experience than at the start of 2016. We have a lot of strong leaders in the team and I’m looking forward to see how the team has grown,” van Jaarsveld said.

Cheetahs team to face Lions

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer (VC), 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (C), 1 Charles Marais.

Substitutes: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Ox Nche, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin.