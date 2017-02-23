Van Jaarsveld to captain Cheetahs
The Cheetahs struggled in the tournament last year, and face a determined Lions outfit that surprised all in 2016 by reaching the final, which they lost 20-3 to the Hurricanes in Wellington.
JOHANNESBURG - Torsten van Jaarsveld will lead the Cheetahs in their opening Super Rugby match of the season against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The starting XV features two Springboks in loose-forwards Teboho Mohojé and Uzair Cassiem, while lock Justin Basson and centre Clinton Swart will be making their Super Rugby debuts.
The Cheetahs struggled in the tournament last year, and face a determined Lions outfit that surprised all in 2016 by reaching the final, which they lost 20-3 to the Hurricanes in Wellington.
Van Jaarsveld though is confident that his team are better prepared this time round.
“The team has more experience than at the start of 2016. We have a lot of strong leaders in the team and I’m looking forward to see how the team has grown,” van Jaarsveld said.
Cheetahs team to face Lions
15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer (VC), 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (C), 1 Charles Marais.
Substitutes: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Ox Nche, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin.
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.