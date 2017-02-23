Suspects in R10m Groblersdal drug bust expected in court

Police raided the premises on Wednesday following a tip-off and discovered drugs worth about R10 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspected drug lords are expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday after police cracked down on a multi-million rand drug lab at a village near Groblersdal.

Equipment believed to be used to manufacture the narcotics as well as two vehicles were also recovered.

Police say two other suspects are still on the run.

Spokesperson Mojapelo Motlafela says, “Two suspects were arrested in the process. They will appear in court for dealing and manufacturing drugs as well as being in possession of a stolen vehicle.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)