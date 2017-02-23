Suspects in R10m Groblersdal drug bust expected in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Suspects in R10m Groblersdal drug bust expected in court

Police raided the premises on Wednesday following a tip-off and discovered drugs worth about R10 million.

Picture: Stock.XCHNG.
Picture: Stock.XCHNG.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspected drug lords are expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday after police cracked down on a multi-million rand drug lab at a village near Groblersdal.

Police raided the premises on Wednesday following a tip-off and discovered drugs worth about R10 million.

Equipment believed to be used to manufacture the narcotics as well as two vehicles were also recovered.

Police say two other suspects are still on the run.

Spokesperson Mojapelo Motlafela says, “Two suspects were arrested in the process. They will appear in court for dealing and manufacturing drugs as well as being in possession of a stolen vehicle.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA