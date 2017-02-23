Probe into Gavin Ramsay's death to be concluded next week

Killarney International Raceway says the investigation into Ramsay's fatal crash involved statements from competitors, spectators & racing officials.

CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway management says it expects a probe into the death of a motorcyclist to be concluded by next week.

Earlier this month, renowned South African motorcycle champion, Gavin Ramsay, crashed during the annual Passion for Speed International Historic race meeting at the circuit.

His death led to an outcry on social media that proper racing protocol was not followed.

Killarney management says an intensive investigation into Gavin Ramsay's fatal crash involved statements from fellow competitors, spectators and racing officials.

Circuit manager Des Easom says visuals of the incident have also been used.

“We also required a lot of video footage of the incident from on board, on track side and also the spectators.”

He has denied allegations that racing protocol was flouted following a crash just prior to Ramsay's fatal fall.

