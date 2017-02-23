Probe into Gavin Ramsay's death to be concluded next week
Killarney International Raceway says the investigation into Ramsay's fatal crash involved statements from competitors, spectators & racing officials.
CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway management says it expects a probe into the death of a motorcyclist to be concluded by next week.
Earlier this month, renowned South African motorcycle champion, Gavin Ramsay, crashed during the annual Passion for Speed International Historic race meeting at the circuit.
His death led to an outcry on social media that proper racing protocol was not followed.
Killarney management says an intensive investigation into Gavin Ramsay's fatal crash involved statements from fellow competitors, spectators and racing officials.
Circuit manager Des Easom says visuals of the incident have also been used.
“We also required a lot of video footage of the incident from on board, on track side and also the spectators.”
He has denied allegations that racing protocol was flouted following a crash just prior to Ramsay's fatal fall.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.