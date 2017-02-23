Pollard returns, De Jager makes debut for Bulls

It will be Pollard’s first appearance as captain and it will be his first match in the competition since May 2015, as injuries kept him out of rugby during the 2016 season.

CAPE TOWN - Handre Pollard makes his return and will lead the Bulls in their Super Rugby opener against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

It will be Pollard’s first appearance as captain and it will be his first match in the competition since May 2015, as injuries (knee and shoulder) kept him out of rugby during the 2016 season.

While Springbok lock and former SA Rugby Player of the Year, Lood de Jager, will make his Super Rugby debut for the Pretoria franchise in Cape Town.

De Jager made the move from the Cheetahs and played 40 Super Rugby matches for them. The burly second rower is one of six Springbok Test players in the starting team, along with Jesse Kriel, Jamba Ulengo, Handré Pollard, Rudy Paige and Jacques Potgieter.

Other Bulls newcomers are Edgar Marutlulle and Jacobie Adriaanse who have Super Rugby experience while Ruan Steenkamp will make his Bulls and Super Rugby debut if he takes to the field.

Bulls coach, Nollis Marais, was keen to get the season underway, despite the massive challenge they face in Round One.

“You need to beat the best teams in the competition if you want to win it and to be honest, there will be no easy games. The Stormers will pose a massive challenge, no doubt, but that will be a good benchmark for us at the start of our campaign. We have realistic expectations this year and with a good start, we believe we can still be involved come the final weekends.”

Marais was happy with his squad, despite missing a number of players.

“We are without proven players such as Adriaan (Strauss), Arno (Botha), Jan (Serfontein) and Roelof (Smit), but that is the nature of this competition. Fact is, we have some serious talent in this group and we owe it to ourselves and our supporters to do justice to that,” Marais indicated.”

The Bulls won the last clash between the teams, winning 17-13 at Loftus Versfeld in 2016. However, in the opening match of the season last year at Newlands, the Stormers ran out convincing winners, winning the match 33-9.

Bulls

15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Travis Ismaiel, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Trevor Nyakane , 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlelle, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Warrick Gelant