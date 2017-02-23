Overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras to be laid to rest

Debt collector and muscle car overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras was shot in his car on Highland Road.

JOHANNESBURG - A Kensington man killed in an apparent hit outside his home last week will be buried on Thursday.

Gauteng police say they are yet to make any arrests for the murder.

Barras's funeral will take place at the Malvern Catholic Church.

His family and friends say they want him to be remembered as a father and a good man rather than as a dubious character with connections to the criminal underworld.

The muscle car overhauler and debt collector did have links to criminal networks, including the illicit tobacco trade and police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.

A post is being shared on social media claiming to know who is responsible but the Facebook account detailing the motive appears to be fake.

