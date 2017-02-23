Overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras to be laid to rest
Debt collector and muscle car overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras was shot in his car on Highland Road.
JOHANNESBURG - A Kensington man killed in an apparent hit outside his home last week will be buried on Thursday.
Debt collector and muscle car overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras was shot in his car on Highland Road.
Gauteng police say they are yet to make any arrests for the murder.
Barras's funeral will take place at the Malvern Catholic Church.
His family and friends say they want him to be remembered as a father and a good man rather than as a dubious character with connections to the criminal underworld.
The muscle car overhauler and debt collector did have links to criminal networks, including the illicit tobacco trade and police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.
A post is being shared on social media claiming to know who is responsible but the Facebook account detailing the motive appears to be fake.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Vaal Dam levels have passed 81% mark
-
[WATCH LIVE] Home Affairs briefing on foreign nationals
-
Esidimeni tragedy: Motsoaledi to face tough questions in Parliament
-
Lawyers in Sam Issa trial don’t want alleged middleman to testify
-
JMPD cancels learner driver tests at Langlaagte due to power failure
-
North West residents urged to be cautious over hazardous weather conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.