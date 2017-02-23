North West residents urged to be cautious over hazardous weather conditions
JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has sent his condolences to the families of three people, including a primary school pupil, who died in separate flooding incidents.
The boy fell into a storm water drain on Monday while making his way to school in Mahikeng.
In a separate incident, two people died while trapped in their vehicle in Phokeng after it was swept away during this week’s heavy rainfall.
The premier's spokesperson, Brian Setswambung, has called on pupils and motorists to be extra vigilant during the rainy weather.
“The provincial government is cautioning people, particularly motorists, to drive with great caution during this rainy season. The rain is quiet heavy and lead to loss of life as with the three deceased.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
