New Gauteng health MEC: Taking the job was hard & emotional
Gwen Ramokgopa addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday since she took the post last month.
JOHANNESBURG - New Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has told Eyewitness News the decision to return to the portfolio after the Life Esidimeni tragedy was a difficult and emotional one for her.
Ramokgopa addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday since she took the post last month.
She takes over from former MEC Qedani Mahlangu who resigned on the eve of the release of the Health Ombudsman's report into the deaths of over 100 mentally-ill patients transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities.
Doctor Ramokgopa says the findings of Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's probe into the Esidimeni tragedy has made her emotional about how it seems the county's healthcare system is regressing.
“It was a very difficult decision. Maybe I must say it. I was very emotional. Emotional because it’s as if all the efforts were in vain, and also emotional because it’s as if we haven’t mentored enough.”
WATCH: Gauteng Health MEC vows to implement Esidimeni recommendations
Ramokgopa says she is still trying to fathom how it was possible that no one foresaw the danger of the move of the psychiatric patients.
“I am still very much shocked. I still need to understand how it was possible. It will take some time before I can say I have accepted it.”
The MEC says she is available and willing to hear any suggestions from Gauteng residents on how government can improve the quality of health in the province and in the country.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
