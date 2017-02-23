Nersa gives Eskom approval to hike electricity prices

Nersa held a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon where it announced the revenues the parastatal is able to recover from consumers.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa says it has given Eskom its approval to increase electricity prices by 2,2% effective from the beginning of April.

The energy regulator manages the electricity, prepaid gas and petroleum pipeline industries.

Nersa's Jacob Modise says the regulator made no new decisions on Eskom's revenue for the 2017/2018 period and the parastatal can still collect R205 billion from customers.

"However, the allowed revenue of R205 billion for the 2017/2018 financial year will now only result in an effective increase of 2%."

Nersa has approved an 8% increase per annum for a period of five years, starting from 1 April 2013 and ending next March.

While the 2.2% increase is lower than the figure that Eskom can technically reclaim from customers, municipalities could still push the prices higher in line with inflation.