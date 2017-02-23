MTN calls for calm after Abuja 'attack'
MTN says in a statement that it is concerned by attacks on non-nationals both in South Africa and in Nigeria.
JOHANNESBURG - While MTN has not provided details of an incident at its offices in Nigeria's capital Abuja, the telecoms company has called for people to exercise restraint and remain calm.
It’s understood a group of people were protesting against xenophobic attacks in South Africa when they turned violent.
Dozens of houses, as well as shops belonging to foreigners, have been looted and vandalized in parts of Tshwane, which will on Friday see an anti-immigrant march in the Pretoria CBD.
MTN says in a statement that it is concerned by attacks on non-nationals both in South Africa and in Nigeria.
JUST IN: #MTN Eyewitness News has learnt anti-xenophobia protesters have attacked MTN’s offices in Abuja, Nigeria. Details to follow… BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017
The company has however not been available to provide further details on the incident earlier on Thursday in Abuja.
A group of anti-xenophobia protesters reportedly attacked MTN’s call centre at their offices and stole equipment, including cellphones.
One report cites an official saying several customers were also attacked.
Meanwhile, Gauteng police say they will be on high alert during the march against immigrants in Pretoria on Friday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANCWL: Gordhan failed to adequately address bank collusion saga
-
Zim govt slams Maimane for calling on Mugabe to step down
-
Prison fire claims two inmates in Tshwane
-
Govt’s apologies on Esidimeni tragedy not enough - opposition
-
Duduza ‘still tense’ following violent protests
-
Mixed reaction to Molefe being sworn in as MP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.