MTN calls for calm after Abuja 'attack'

JOHANNESBURG - While MTN has not provided details of an incident at its offices in Nigeria's capital Abuja, the telecoms company has called for people to exercise restraint and remain calm.

It’s understood a group of people were protesting against xenophobic attacks in South Africa when they turned violent.

Dozens of houses, as well as shops belonging to foreigners, have been looted and vandalized in parts of Tshwane, which will on Friday see an anti-immigrant march in the Pretoria CBD.

MTN says in a statement that it is concerned by attacks on non-nationals both in South Africa and in Nigeria.

JUST IN: #MTN Eyewitness News has learnt anti-xenophobia protesters have attacked MTN’s offices in Abuja, Nigeria. Details to follow… BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017

The company has however not been available to provide further details on the incident earlier on Thursday in Abuja.

A group of anti-xenophobia protesters reportedly attacked MTN’s call centre at their offices and stole equipment, including cellphones.

One report cites an official saying several customers were also attacked.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police say they will be on high alert during the march against immigrants in Pretoria on Friday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)