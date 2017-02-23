Govt’s apologies on Esidimeni tragedy not enough - opposition
Opposition parties say that government must take full responsibility for the Gauteng Life Esidimeni tragedy.
PARLIAMENT - Opposition parties say government must take full responsibility for the Life Esidimeni tragedy and that apologies are not enough.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday addressed the National Assembly on the situation.
He says government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the patients moved from Gauteng's Life Esidimeni hospitals are placed in proper institutions.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Wilmot James says he can’t understand how the Health Minister could not know about the deaths.
“There’s a deeper chronic failure of surveillance, communication and of emergency response that afflicts the health system.”
#Esidimeni Motsoaledi says it's untrue that government is not taking responsibility. It's part of Health Ombud's recommendations. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Susan Thembakwayo says it’s not enough that the Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned in the wake of the Health Ombudsman's report.
“It’s not enough that the African National Congress government comes to Parliament and offers half-cooked apologies. We need a government that takes responsibility.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Themba Msimang is calling for a full forensic investigation to determine liability on the part of officials involved.
While Congress of the People’s Willy Madisha wants to see them criminally prosecuted.
#Esidimeni DA's Wilmot James says 102 people have died. Until now, the health ombud has only said the death toll is more than 100. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017
#Esidimeni NGOs were falsely issued with licences. Patients were fetched without files. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.