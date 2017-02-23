Govt’s apologies on Esidimeni tragedy not enough - opposition

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Govt’s apologies on Esidimeni tragedy not enough - opposition

Opposition parties say that government must take full responsibility for the Gauteng Life Esidimeni tragedy.

FILE: A Life Esidimeni care centre in Boksburg. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: A Life Esidimeni care centre in Boksburg. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
16 minutes ago

PARLIAMENT - Opposition parties say government must take full responsibility for the Life Esidimeni tragedy and that apologies are not enough.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday addressed the National Assembly on the situation.

He says government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the patients moved from Gauteng's Life Esidimeni hospitals are placed in proper institutions.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Wilmot James says he can’t understand how the Health Minister could not know about the deaths.

“There’s a deeper chronic failure of surveillance, communication and of emergency response that afflicts the health system.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Susan Thembakwayo says it’s not enough that the Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned in the wake of the Health Ombudsman's report.

“It’s not enough that the African National Congress government comes to Parliament and offers half-cooked apologies. We need a government that takes responsibility.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Themba Msimang is calling for a full forensic investigation to determine liability on the part of officials involved.

While Congress of the People’s Willy Madisha wants to see them criminally prosecuted.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA