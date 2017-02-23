Govt’s apologies on Esidimeni tragedy not enough - opposition

Opposition parties say that government must take full responsibility for the Gauteng Life Esidimeni tragedy.

PARLIAMENT - Opposition parties say government must take full responsibility for the Life Esidimeni tragedy and that apologies are not enough.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday addressed the National Assembly on the situation.

He says government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the patients moved from Gauteng's Life Esidimeni hospitals are placed in proper institutions.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Wilmot James says he can’t understand how the Health Minister could not know about the deaths.

“There’s a deeper chronic failure of surveillance, communication and of emergency response that afflicts the health system.”

#Esidimeni Motsoaledi says it's untrue that government is not taking responsibility. It's part of Health Ombud's recommendations. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Susan Thembakwayo says it’s not enough that the Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned in the wake of the Health Ombudsman's report.

“It’s not enough that the African National Congress government comes to Parliament and offers half-cooked apologies. We need a government that takes responsibility.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Themba Msimang is calling for a full forensic investigation to determine liability on the part of officials involved.

While Congress of the People’s Willy Madisha wants to see them criminally prosecuted.

#Esidimeni DA's Wilmot James says 102 people have died. Until now, the health ombud has only said the death toll is more than 100. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017

#Esidimeni NGOs were falsely issued with licences. Patients were fetched without files. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2017

