JMPD cancels learner driver tests at Langlaagte due to power failure

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has cancelled learner driver tests at the Langlaagte station due to a power failure in the area.

JMPD says while technicians are hard at work to resolve the outage they’re not certain when power will be restored.

The department's Wayne Minnaar says because of the failure, no electronic transactions can be done.

Minnaar says those scheduled to test on Thursday will be contacted to set up another appointment.

“Learner driver tests will not be able to be done but individuals will be contacted about the rescheduling of their tests with no extra costs. Unfortunately, the fault is now being worked on but technicians cannot confirm when the electricity will be restored.”

