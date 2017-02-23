JMPD cancels learner driver tests at Langlaagte due to power failure
The JMPD says while technicians are hard at work to resolve the outage they’re not certain when power will be restored.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has cancelled learner driver tests at the Langlaagte station due to a power failure in the area.
JMPD says while technicians are hard at work to resolve the outage they’re not certain when power will be restored.
The department's Wayne Minnaar says because of the failure, no electronic transactions can be done.
Minnaar says those scheduled to test on Thursday will be contacted to set up another appointment.
“Learner driver tests will not be able to be done but individuals will be contacted about the rescheduling of their tests with no extra costs. Unfortunately, the fault is now being worked on but technicians cannot confirm when the electricity will be restored.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Vaal Dam levels have passed 81% mark
-
[WATCH LIVE] Home Affairs briefing on foreign nationals
-
Esidimeni tragedy: Motsoaledi to face tough questions in Parliament
-
Lawyers in Sam Issa trial don’t want alleged middleman to testify
-
Overhauler Raymond 'Razor' Barras to be laid to rest
-
North West residents urged to be cautious over hazardous weather conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.