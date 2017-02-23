Fleck hands debut to young centre Viljoen
The 21-year-old Viljoen will line up at outside centre in his first ever match at this level and will partner Bok Damien De Allende in midfield.
CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has handed fullback SP Marais and centre EW Viljoen their franchise debuts when they run out for their team's Super Rugby opener against Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.
Fullback SP Marais, who has Super Rugby experience with the Kings and the Bulls, forms part of a back three which includes Cheslin Kolbe and returning Dillyn Leyds out wide.
Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak completes an exciting halfback combination with playmaker Jean-Luc du Plessis.
In the pack, new captain Siya Kolisi is joined in the loose trio by Nizaam Carr and Rynhardt Elstadt, whilst vice-captain Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit make up an all Springbok second row.
In the front row, props Wilco Louw and JC Janse van Rensburg will flank hooker Bongi Mbonambi.
Match-day squads:
Stormers
15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Robert du Preez
Bulls
15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Travis Ismaiel, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Trevor Nyakane , 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlelle, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Warrick Gelant
