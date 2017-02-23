Duduza ‘still tense’ following violent protests
Police say community members have grouped together and barricaded sections of the township with burning tyres and stones.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say the situation in Duduza on the East Rand is still tense after violent protests earlier this week.
The local Post Office was set alight and a clinic partially vandalised.
Police say community members have grouped together and barricaded sections of the township with burning tyres and stones.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says despite residents reporting a death on Wednesday night, no loss of life has been confirmed and officers will remain in the area.
“We are monitoring the situation to ensure that law and order are maintained there and there were some shops that were being targeted but we have advised owners to close up.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.