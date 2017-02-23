Duduza ‘still tense’ following violent protests

Police say community members have grouped together and barricaded sections of the township with burning tyres and stones.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say the situation in Duduza on the East Rand is still tense after violent protests earlier this week.

The local Post Office was set alight and a clinic partially vandalised.

Police say community members have grouped together and barricaded sections of the township with burning tyres and stones.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says despite residents reporting a death on Wednesday night, no loss of life has been confirmed and officers will remain in the area.

“We are monitoring the situation to ensure that law and order are maintained there and there were some shops that were being targeted but we have advised owners to close up.”

