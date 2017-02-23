DA vows to oppose any attempt to appeal court ruling on ICC
The High Court in PTA has ruled govt's decision to give notice to withdraw from the ICC was unconstitutional and invalid.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will oppose any attempt by government to appeal the court’s finding that the notice to withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) submitted to the United Nations is unconstitutional and invalid.
The DA brought the application in December following government’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute, claiming it undermined South Africa’s obligations to international relations.
Cabinet unilaterally made the decision in response to an earlier ruling which found South Africa was obliged to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he attended the African Union summit in Johannesburg.
While suggesting that South Africa still intends to withdraw from the ICC, Justice Minister Michael Masutha says it’s not clear which process government will follow.
“We will have to decide whether we’ll appeal the decision which could further delay the process. We will act accordingly and re-approach Parliament.”
The DA’s James Selfe wants the matter debated in Parliament.
"We really hope government won’t waste more taxpayers’ money on litigation. If government appeals then we will oppose the appeal."
The centre for Human Rights and Legal Resource Centre both say a broad consultative process should be followed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Minister, Sassa officials grilled over looming payout problems
-
New Gauteng health MEC: Taking the job was hard & emotional
-
Zuma in tough position after well-received #Budget2017
-
Cops investigating brutal attack at Mitzy’s Biker Pub in Alberton
-
[CARTOON] Fat chance
-
Rhino killing at Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage condemned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.