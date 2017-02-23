DA vows to oppose any attempt to appeal court ruling on ICC

The High Court in PTA has ruled govt's decision to give notice to withdraw from the ICC was unconstitutional and invalid.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will oppose any attempt by government to appeal the court’s finding that the notice to withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) submitted to the United Nations is unconstitutional and invalid.

The DA brought the application in December following government’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute, claiming it undermined South Africa’s obligations to international relations.

Cabinet unilaterally made the decision in response to an earlier ruling which found South Africa was obliged to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he attended the African Union summit in Johannesburg.

While suggesting that South Africa still intends to withdraw from the ICC, Justice Minister Michael Masutha says it’s not clear which process government will follow.

“We will have to decide whether we’ll appeal the decision which could further delay the process. We will act accordingly and re-approach Parliament.”

The DA’s James Selfe wants the matter debated in Parliament.

"We really hope government won’t waste more taxpayers’ money on litigation. If government appeals then we will oppose the appeal."

The centre for Human Rights and Legal Resource Centre both say a broad consultative process should be followed.

