Court bid to remove learners from Uitsig High to be heard in March
The school's governing body filed court papers against the WCED to stop it from moving remaining pupils & educators.
CAPE TOWN - A court application to block the removal of learners and staff from Uitsig High School will be heard in the Western Cape High Court in March.
The school's governing body filed court papers against the Western Cape Education Department earlier this week, to stop the department from moving the remaining pupils and educators to schools in surrounding areas.
The department says the school building is unsafe.
The department's Paddy Attwell says both parties agreed the department will not take any further action, to move pupils or staff from Uitsig High, until the court has made a ruling.
But Attwell says this could change, if safety issues continue.
“The department may approach the court on an urgent basis to allow for moving learners and staff if the safety situation deteriorates before the application is heard.”
Attwell says the application has been postponed to 16 March.
Uitsig residents are upset by calls for pupils to be accommodated at another high school in Ravensmead.
They've called on the department to rebuild the school.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
