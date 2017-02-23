#Budget2017: 'SA has to create new wealth, not only rely on redistribution'
Mcebisi Jonas says there needs to be a concerted effort to give the poor & marginalised access to the mainstream economy.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says the country has to create new wealth and not only rely on redistribution.
Jonas says there needs to be a concerted effort to transform the sectors in the economy which are preventing the poor and marginalised from accessing the mainstream economy.
He says this can only be achieved through education.
During Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday he announced the education sector would receive more than R320 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year.
LISTEN: Pravin Gordhan explains his 'robin hood' budget speech
Jonas says transforming the economy is a sensitive matter.
“The danger of course in the discussion at the moment is that you counter post transformation with growth. We believe that it is not either or. We have got to build the economy but we have got to grow it in such a way that we begin to transform it.”
On Wednesday, Jonas refused to comment directly but said that patronage had a direct impact on both growth and inequality reduction efforts.
“What the minster calls political noise, has a direct impact on the kind of work we are doing either in ensuring that there is certainty of policy direction, some of the programmes that we are driving as government, obviously when you are approaching conferences the political noise tends to intensify for obvious reasons.”
[WATCH] #Budget2017 - How it will affect you
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Suspects in R10m Groblersdal drug bust expected in court
-
#Budget2017 shows SOEs still face economic difficulties
-
'The public health system belong to the public'
-
Firefighters monitoring Hout Bay blaze
-
#Budget2017: Mantashe says SA must support poverty reduction efforts
-
Cops maintain police presence in Duduza, no schooling expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.