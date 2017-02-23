18 entities in bid to distribute Sassa grants

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

18 entities in bid to distribute Sassa grants

A successful bidder will only be phased in after two years if Sassa reaches an agreement with CPS to extend their contract.

FILE: Pensioners queue outside of a supermarket in Mitchells Plain on the 1st of the month to collect their SASSA grants. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Pensioners queue outside of a supermarket in Mitchells Plain on the 1st of the month to collect their SASSA grants. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - At least 18 bidders have approached the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to distribute grants.

This emerged when Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa officials briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday.

There is concern over whether the agency will be able to pay over 17 million beneficiaries in April, when the contract with the current service provider, declared invalid by the Constitutional Court, runs out.

Sassa officials told Members of Parliament the bids have come from banks, private companies and government entities following the close of applications earlier this month.

A successful bidder will only be phased in after two years if the agency reaches an agreement with CPS to extend their contract before the March deadline.

Sassa's Zodwa Mvulane says there's a backup plan if negotiations fail.

“As we are looking into those bids from the 18 service providers we are also considering if we have to do a short procurement process for cash dispensation.”

Another option the agency is looking at is using banks, already linked to grant beneficiaries, to dispense funds.

(Edited by Neo Koza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA