SANDF: Armed Forces Day celebrations a reminder that SA is safe
The force celebrated Armed Forces Day in Durban yesterday where President Jacob Zuma delivered the keynote address.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it uses Armed Forces Day celebrations each year to remind South Africans that they are safe.
The force celebrated Armed Forces Day in Durban on Tuesday where President Jacob Zuma, as the commander in chief, gave the keynote address.
The event was also aimed at commemorating over 600 soldiers who sunk in 1917 during World War One.
The SANDF says it is more than ready to serve and protect South Africa with its state of the art equipment and intelligence.
The force’s Vincent Sello says showcasing their capabilities aims to educate South Africans about their state of security.
“The public of this country do not know much about the SANDF, so we’re just showcasing in terms of who we are.”
At the same time, Zuma laid wreaths in Durban, in remembrance of the over 600 unarmed soldiers in the SS Mendi ship - which was mistakenly rammed by another.
Commemoration events were held in both London and Durban.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
