EWN now brings you the Powerball results, check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Tuesday 21 February are as follows:

PowerBall: 09, 11, 14, 29, 37 Powerball: 05

PowerBall Plus: 05, 09, 27, 29, 43 Powerball: 13

For more details visit the National Lottery website.