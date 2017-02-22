Hillbrow shooting: 'Why did security not see the gunman?'
Residents at the block of flats where the murder took place questioned why security didn't see the gunman enter the building.
JOHANNESBURG – Hillbrow residents at a block of flats where three women and two young children were shot dead have questioned why the security did not see the gunman enter the building.
Police are searching for a man who killed two children, aged three and seven, a grandmother, her daughter and a nanny on Monday night.
It’s believed the nanny’s three-year-old child is the only one who survived the shooting.
Joshua Baloyi says he phoned the police, ambulance and fire brigade but the police were last to arrive on the scene.
Some residents say they saw a man leave through a spaza shop adjacent to the Madison Square block of flats shortly before the police arrived.
Baloyi has questioned the safety of residents in the block of flats.
“People when they come in they don’t check the people that come to visit, they don’t use metal detectors so they could be carrying [anything]. They don’t do that.”
Gauteng police say they are hoping to make an arrest soon.
WATCH : Mystery surrounds Hillbrow family murder
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
