Gordhan: Govt will forge ahead with sugar tax in 2017

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Gordhan: Govt will forge ahead with sugar tax in 2017

A sugar tax proposal on sugar-sweetened beverages only is already under discussion in Parliament.

Sugar/soft drink/cool drink. Picture: Freeimages.com
Sugar/soft drink/cool drink. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says government will forge ahead with the introduction of a sugar tax this financial year.

But it has made some concessions with regard to the rate at which it will levy the tax.

For now, it will still only apply to sugar-sweetened beverages.

But Treasury officials have hinted that this could change in future.

A sugar tax proposal on sugar-sweetened beverages only is already under discussion in Parliament.

And on Wednesday, the minister said that Treasury had decided to make some revisions to the design of the tax.

A broader World Health Organisation definition that includes intrinsic, as well as added sugars will now be used.

It’s also been decided to reduce the rate at which the tax will be charged from 2.29 cents per gram to 2.1 cents.

The tax will be charged only when the sugar content exceeds four grams per 100ml of a beverage.

Only 50% of the rate will apply to concentrated beverages such as cordials.

Gordhan says Treasury’s preliminary socio-economic assessment has revealed a relatively small effect on job losses.

Minister Gordhan says the revenue raised will be used to support programmes to combat non-communicable diseases.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA