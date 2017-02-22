Dept probes discrimination claims at Drakenstein prison
On Tuesday, more than a hundred prison officials, including admin staff and warders protested at the facility.
CAPE TOWN – The Correctional Services Department is investigating allegations of racism, intimidation and victimisation at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre in Paarl.
On Tuesday, more than a hundred prison officials, including admin staff and warders protested at the facility.
They claim a senior official in the management area discriminates against black officials.
They've vowed to continue protesting until their grievances are heard.
Correctional Services Spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says regional commissioner Delekile Klaas received a memorandum of concerns from the officials on Tuesday.
“Yesterday the regional commissioner of the Western Cape held an urgent meeting with the police, prisons and civil rights unions where they agreed to report back within 7 days.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand little changed after Budget Speech
-
Gordhan: It’s up to Zuma to fire me
-
[WATCH] Gauteng Health MEC vows to implement Esidimeni recommendations
-
Mantashe: Gordhan's budget a balanced one
-
#Budget2017: Health, education and defence spending
-
Warnings of heavy storms, more floods in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.