Dept probes discrimination claims at Drakenstein prison

CAPE TOWN – The Correctional Services Department is investigating allegations of racism, intimidation and victimisation at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre in Paarl.

On Tuesday, more than a hundred prison officials, including admin staff and warders protested at the facility.

They claim a senior official in the management area discriminates against black officials.

They've vowed to continue protesting until their grievances are heard.

Correctional Services Spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says regional commissioner Delekile Klaas received a memorandum of concerns from the officials on Tuesday.

“Yesterday the regional commissioner of the Western Cape held an urgent meeting with the police, prisons and civil rights unions where they agreed to report back within 7 days.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)