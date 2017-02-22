Budget 2017: Gordhan expected to stay on cost saving path

The finance minister is expected to focus on ensuring government is getting bang for its buck when he delivers the budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to focus on ensuring government is getting bang for its buck when he delivers the budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Some experts are anticipating that Gordhan will stay on a cost cutting trajectory after he announced a cut of R10 billion in expenditure in last year's budget.

But Treasury also wants to ensure that public spending adds social value.

Economist Mohammed Nalla says government's self-imposed expenditure ceiling will restrict its public spending abilities.

“The real focus will be on the reallocation of government resources towards greater efficiency in spend.”

Public spending reviews have revealed TVET colleges get 85% of their spending from government, yet for every 10 students only one will successfully obtain their certificate after six years.

Another finding was that some South African staff at foreign missions receive a R600,000 allowance over and above their salaries, free education and housing.

Moreover, the real cost of an RDP house, often located far from city centres where jobs are located, is close to R250,000.

These will be among the public spending projects Treasury will scrutinise.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)