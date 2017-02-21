Zuma urges young South Africans to consider joining SANDF

Durban residents braved the wet weather and joined Zuma in celebrating Armed Forces Day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma has urged the youth to consider taking up opportunities within the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

#SANDF ARMED FORCE DAY at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban has commenced. President Jacob Zuma will give the keynote address. PP pic.twitter.com/XnhggD0Eri — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017

The event is also aimed at commemorating over 600 South African troops who died when the SS Mendi sank in the English Channel 100 years ago.

Despite the rain, many Durban residents watched the SANDF show off its capabilities at the Blue Lagoon Beach.

Some say they are impressed with the capabilities of the National Defence Force and may consider applying for vacancies.

“The SANDF members are brave, they do their jobs just to protect the country.”

A Durban resident says: “I’m 26-year-old, I can’t join SANDF, but I really want to.”

Earlier, President Zuma laid wreaths in the area in remembrance of over 600 troops who died in the English Channel while on the SS Mendi during the First World War.

Picture by Thomas Holder/EWN.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)