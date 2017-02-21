Zuma urges young South Africans to consider joining SANDF
Durban residents braved the wet weather and joined Zuma in celebrating Armed Forces Day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma has urged the youth to consider taking up opportunities within the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).
Durban residents braved the wet weather and joined Zuma in celebrating Armed Forces Day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
#SANDF ARMED FORCE DAY at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban has commenced. President Jacob Zuma will give the keynote address. PP pic.twitter.com/XnhggD0Eri— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017
The event is also aimed at commemorating over 600 South African troops who died when the SS Mendi sank in the English Channel 100 years ago.
Despite the rain, many Durban residents watched the SANDF show off its capabilities at the Blue Lagoon Beach.
Some say they are impressed with the capabilities of the National Defence Force and may consider applying for vacancies.
“The SANDF members are brave, they do their jobs just to protect the country.”
A Durban resident says: “I’m 26-year-old, I can’t join SANDF, but I really want to.”
#SANDF Showcasing it's capabilities to Durban residents. PP pic.twitter.com/s3mHGMnIQD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017
Earlier, President Zuma laid wreaths in the area in remembrance of over 600 troops who died in the English Channel while on the SS Mendi during the First World War.
Picture by Thomas Holder/EWN.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Limpopo hunter accused of murder concludes bail application
-
Molefe a victim of capitalists - NW ANC
-
HSRC to visit 60,000 households in HIV/Aids research study
-
Neighbours in shock after Hillbrow shooting
-
Luvo Makasi seeking legal advice over Mokonyane 'Ben 10' claim
-
Parly committee impressed with recommendations from SABC 8
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.