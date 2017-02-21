Popular Topics
Zuma: SA to continue peacekeeping operations in Africa

Durban residents braved the wet weather on Tuesday and joined Zuma in celebrating Armed Forces Day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

President Jacob Zuma hands over a medal at the 'SS Mendi' memorial services in Durban. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
President Jacob Zuma hands over a medal at the 'SS Mendi' memorial services in Durban. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
45 minutes ago

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says South Africa will continue its mediation and peacekeeping operations in Africa.

He says this includes Lesotho, Burundi, Mozambique South Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

Durban residents braved the wet weather on Tuesday and joined Zuma in celebrating Armed Forces Day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The event was also aimed at commemorating over 600 South African troops who died when the SS Mendi sank in the English Channel 100 years ago.

Earlier, President Zuma laid wreaths in the area in remembrance of over 600 troops who died in the English Channel while on the SS Mendi during the First World War.

Tuesday marks exactly a century since the ship carrying hundreds of black South African troops being deployed to France to assist the allies during World War One sank in the English Channel.

Some families of the over 600 SS Mendi soldiers who drowned 100 exactly years ago on 21 February say that government is not doing enough to commemorate them.

Picture by: Thomas Holder/EWN.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

