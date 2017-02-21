Transport minister calls for immediate probe after PTA North train crash
Twenty passengers sustained critical injuries in crash between Rosslyn & Medunsa stations outside Pretoria on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has instructed the Railway Safety Regulator to immediately investigate the cause of a Metrorail train accident in which over 200 people were injured.
Twenty of the passengers sustained critical injuries in a crash between Rosslyn and Medunsa stations outside Pretoria on Monday night.
It’s understood the trains were travelling in opposite directions on the same track at the time of the accident.
Both train drivers are recovering hospital.
The Transport Department's Ismail Mnisi says, “The minister has requested the regulator to immediately investigate the collision.”
The United National Transport Union has wished the drivers a speedy recovery and asked for patience from those affected as authorities investigate.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Lawyer in UKZN executive case says VC is racist
-
Study: Migrants less likely to be involved in criminal activity
-
Police collecting evidence following fatal Hillbrow shooting
-
Home Affairs dealing with challenges around documentation of foreign nationals
-
Police management claims crime-fighting resources are adequate
-
eTV in court to fight DStv over unencrypted digital TV system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.