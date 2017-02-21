Transport minister calls for immediate probe after PTA North train crash

Twenty passengers sustained critical injuries in crash between Rosslyn & Medunsa stations outside Pretoria on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has instructed the Railway Safety Regulator to immediately investigate the cause of a Metrorail train accident in which over 200 people were injured.

Twenty of the passengers sustained critical injuries in a crash between Rosslyn and Medunsa stations outside Pretoria on Monday night.

It’s understood the trains were travelling in opposite directions on the same track at the time of the accident.

Both train drivers are recovering hospital.

The Transport Department's Ismail Mnisi says, “The minister has requested the regulator to immediately investigate the collision.”

The United National Transport Union has wished the drivers a speedy recovery and asked for patience from those affected as authorities investigate.

