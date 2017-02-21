Study: Migrants less likely to be involved in criminal activity
The International Organisation for Migration migrants are less likely to be involved in criminal activity for fear of deportation.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says according to global studies, migrants are less likely to be involved in criminal activity for fear of deportation.
The organisation says it’s trying to correct the perception that all migrants are involved in criminal activity.
The IOM says the recent comments by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba about illegal immigrants are unfortunate and feed into xenophobic sentiments already held by some members of the public.
The IOM says politicians have the responsibility to stimulate peaceful cohabitation.
The organisation's Richard Ots says they understand that Mashaba has to strike a balance between the needs of local citizens and stabilising communities.
Meanwhile, police have been deployed in Pretoria West to prevent a possible flare-up of violence.
Violent scenes unfolded on Monday night with the looting of foreign-owned shops.
While the police have increased patrols of Pretoria West following the violence, immigrants who live in the area say they fear for their lives.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
