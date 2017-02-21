SAHRC ‘deeply concerned’ over PTA West, Rosettenville violence
At least 30 shops were damaged and looted in Atteridgeville in Pretoria on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says its deeply concerned about the looting of foreign-owned shops and destruction of property by residents in Atteridgeville in Pretoria and Rosettenville in the south of Johannesburg.
At least 30 shops were damaged and looted in Atteridgeville on Monday night.
About three houses were destroyed as a result of community violence in Pretoria West over the weekend, while another 12 were burnt or destroyed in Rosettenville last week.
Residents say they believe these houses and shops are owned by drug lords or are operating as brothels.
The commission’s Gushwell Brooks said: “We understand that the affected communities are concerned with the crime they say they have been reporting to the police and they feel no action has been taken. However, the action these communities have taken is taking the law into their own hands, which is never encouraged because due process is never followed.”
WATCH: Rosettenville on knife’s edge over drugs and brothels in area
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
177 commuters discharged after Pretoria train crash
-
Police ‘yet to make arrests’ in Raymond Barras murder
-
Girl (11) shot in gang crossfire remains stable in hospital
-
Zille urges businesses to switch to better energy, water saving methods
-
ANC explains top MP's redeployment
-
DA probes leak of confidential party files involving De Lille
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.