SAHRC ‘deeply concerned’ over PTA West, Rosettenville violence

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says its deeply concerned about the looting of foreign-owned shops and destruction of property by residents in Atteridgeville in Pretoria and Rosettenville in the south of Johannesburg.

At least 30 shops were damaged and looted in Atteridgeville on Monday night.

About three houses were destroyed as a result of community violence in Pretoria West over the weekend, while another 12 were burnt or destroyed in Rosettenville last week.

Residents say they believe these houses and shops are owned by drug lords or are operating as brothels.

The commission’s Gushwell Brooks said: “We understand that the affected communities are concerned with the crime they say they have been reporting to the police and they feel no action has been taken. However, the action these communities have taken is taking the law into their own hands, which is never encouraged because due process is never followed.”

