Police back on the scene in PTA West following violent protests & looting

JOHANNESBURG – Police are back on the scene in Atteridgeville in Pretoria West after violent scenes unfolded on Monday night with the looting of foreign-owned shops.

Thirty shops were damaged in Atteridgeville and Lotus Gardens and the occupants assaulted by locals who claim the properties are being used as drug dens and brothels.

Police say they couldn’t make any arrests as the looting was sporadic and they opted to protect the shops.

Police spokesperson Bongi Msimango says, “What happened is that while they were looting in certain places, police got in there and then they attacked another spaza shop in another place nearby. So what we did as police is that we come in to guard the areas to prevent further destruction.”

IMMIGRANTS LIVE IN FEAR

While the police have increased patrols of Pretoria West following violence at the weekend, immigrants who live in the area say they now fear for their lives.

While the police are keeping a close eye on the situation, residents are scared of another flare-up of violence.

One woman says her South African friends have told her there’s going to be a march sometime this week.

“They say there’s going to be a massive one, so we’re just on the lookout. They say it’s going to be xenophobic attacks and they’re going to be burning Zimbabweans, Nigerians, Tanzanians, Malawians and everyone who’s a foreigner.”

