Mashaba to continue his fight against Safa

Shakes Mashaba's lawyer says the judgment has no impact on their actual case with the CCMA and they will continue to fight for his reinstatement as Bafana coach.

CAPE TOWN - Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba’s application to interdict the South African Football Association (Safa) from appointing another coach has been dismissed by the Labour Court, however, his legal representative Claudio Bollo told EWN Sport they will continue with their case when they head to the CCMA to contest his dismissal.

According Bollo, Judge Robert La Grange did warn Safa regarding the employment of Mashaba’s replacement before the CCMA hearing, which begins on 7 March, is concluded.

“What the judge, in essence, didn’t give us was the interdict we sought to prevent Safa from appointing a new coach. He however said, and this is the most important thing in our view, that it’s not an excuse for Safa when they come to the CCMA hearing to say 'no, you can’t reinstate this person (Mashaba) because we have someone new'. That they do at their own peril.”

Bollo says the judgment has no impact on their actual case with the CCMA and they will continue to fight with Mashaba still wanting his job back.

“We're going to now box on with our CCMA hearing. We're going to seek reinstatement and we're going to continue with our case as before. It is unaffected by this order because of what the judge reaffirmed.”

Bollo says that if they were to win the case, there would be two possible outcomes.

“If you show that you were unfairly and your contract was wrongfully terminated, there are two rights you can have. One is the primary right that you can be reinstatement but in the alternative, you can be given compensation.”

Mashaba was fired as national team coach in December after a Safa disciplinary committee found him guilty of gross misconduct‚ insubordination and violating Safa's communications policy. Mashaba was fired after being seen to publicly rebuke his Safa bosses and some media following his side's 2-1 victory over Senegal in a World Cup qualifier.

Safa have already begun the process of finding his replacement. They've shared some names from their shortlist which included some big name applicants such as former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, Italian manager Giovanni Trapattoni and German legend Lothar Matthaus