Rooney could miss League Cup final, says Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Wayne Rooney is still struggling with a muscle injury.
BENGALURU - Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday’s League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley after manager Jose Mourinho revealed that the striker was still struggling with a muscle injury.
Rooney, United’s all-time top scorer, has not played since the start of February and missed Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Blackburn Rovers.
“I don’t know,” Mourinho told reporters when asked if Rooney would be fit to face Southampton in the final.
Mourinho also ruled Rooney and defender Phil Jones out of United’s Europa League last-32 match at St Etienne on Wednesday. United have a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the tie.
“Rooney is injured. Jones is injured. I don’t think they will recover,” the manager added. “Rooney and Jones haven’t trained with the team yet so I don’t think they will be there for Wednesday.”
United, who have won the League Cup four times before, beat Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing 2-1 away in the semi-final to progress to the final with a 3-2 aggregate score.
Southampton beat Liverpool 1-0 both home and away in the semis to book their first major Wembley final since losing to Nottingham Forest in the 1979 League Cup final.
More in Sport
-
Spurs can fight on three fronts, says fit-again Vertonghen
-
Mashaba to continue his fight against Safa
-
Leicester complains to FA over crowd behaviour at Millwall
-
FIRST ON EWN: Dolly ‘sad’ over Mashaba’s Bafana exit
-
Shakes Mashaba loses court bid to block appointment of new Bafana coach
-
Hamilton has 'zero problems' with Bottas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.