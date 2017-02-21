Luvo Makasi seeking legal advice over Mokonyane 'Ben 10' claim

The CEF chairperson says he is obtaining legal advice and he will go to the Press Ombudsman after 'City Press' claimed that he is Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's 'Ben 10'.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Central Energy Fund Luvo Makasi says a claim by the City Press newspaper that he is Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s Ben 10, or younger boyfriend, is false and defamatory.

He’s also denied claims in the paper that he is ordering around senior officials and has the power to deal with contracts.

Makasi says he is going to the Press Ombudsman over the newspaper’s claim.

“I regard such a reference to being called a 'Ben 10' quite defamatory and I am obtaining legal advice to take further action.”

And he says he does not have a direct working relationship with Mokonyane as his law firm does not deal directly with her, but only with water boards that are overseen by her ministry.

“Our contacts are sitting with the Water Board. We have not yet got involved with the Department of Water.”

And he says he does have an understanding of who may have first made these claims.

“We gave a very specific opinion on a particular contract, which said the contract is irregular and that it must be cancelled and they must issue a new tender."

But Makasi says that he bumps into Mokonyane from time to time and will sit and have a cup of coffee with her.

"I bump into her and I talk to her and I don’t think that is something that can be criminalised."