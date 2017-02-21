Land Rover drops Dan Carter after failing drink-driving test
The three-times World Player of the Year has lost his sponsorship contract with Land Rover after failing a drink-driving test in France.
Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has lost his sponsorship contract with Land Rover after failing a drink-driving test in France last week.
The three-times World Player of the Year, who plays in France’s Top League for the Racing club, signed as a brand ambassador for the Jaguar Land Rover brand last year.
“Over the last few days my management and I have had to front up to my sponsors,” Carter wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
“Not surprisingly, Land Rover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me.
“I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position.”
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is owned by India’s Tata Motors.
Carter was tested by police last week after being stopped in his car near the centre of Paris, local media reported.
He returned to New Zealand at the weekend.
The 34-year-old World Cup winner apologised for a “massive error of judgement” on Facebook and said he would have to let the police and court process take its course.
Punishments for drunk-driving in France range from an on-the-spot fine to two years in prison.
