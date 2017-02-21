Hit target husband asks court to relax wife's bail conditions
Petina Coetzee was arrested in October last year for hiring an employee to murder her husband.
CAPE TOWN – The husband of a Kenilworth woman accused of conspiring to have him killed has asked the court to relax her bail conditions.
Austin Coetzee says he wants his wife to spend more time with their three- and five-year-old sons.
The matter has been postponed to the 30 March.
Immaculately dressed in a tailored white jacket paired with a floral dress, Petina Coetzee stood focused on the magistrate, following court proceedings.
She was arrested in October last year for hiring an employee to murder her husband. She had allegedly offered to pay him R200,000.
Her current bail conditions compel her to report to the Elsies River Police Station every Friday. She is also not allowed direct or indirect contact with her husband.
According to media reports, Austin Coetzee wants charges against his wife to be dropped and for the two of them to reconcile.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
