'Not all foreigners are bad'
The Congolese Community of South Africa’s Prince Binda says foreigners are also affected by and opposed to crime.
PRETORIA - A coalition of civic organisations says it will forge partnerships between South Africans and foreigners to tackle crime in their communities.
The announcement was made at the Lawyers for Human Rights offices in Pretoria on Tuesday after another series of attacks on businesses and properties belonging to immigrants who’ve been accused of peddling drugs and prostitution.
Dozens of shops were looted in Atteridgeville on Monday night, while several houses were set alight in Pretoria West at the weekend.
“If there are issues, such as the accusation of drugs and prostitution, we should work together to expose them. You cannot say all foreigners are bad because of one who does something illegal.”
Several civic organisations will campaign in affected communities to encourage solidarity against crime as well as xenophobia.
The groups have also urged the public not to participate in a march against immigrants scheduled to take place in Pretoria on Friday.
#TshwaneLooting The MEC says police will be going from door to door to recover the stolen foreign owned property this morning. ML— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
