Firefighters brace for flare-ups in Pringle Bay

The blaze, which broke out on Monday, has been contained as firefighters remained on scene throughout the night.

CAPE TOWN - Working on Fire says fire crews deployed to Pringle Bay expect potential flare-ups as strong winds have been forecast for the area.

WATCH: Wildfire hits coastal village of Pringle Bay

The South-Easter is expected to reach at least a gusty 40km per hour on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze, which broke out on Monday, has been contained as firefighters remained on scene throughout last night.

A double-storey house was destroyed and two other homes were damaged.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “Firefighters from Working on Fire, Overberg and Overstrand, the City of Cape Town’s fire services and Cape Nature are on scene conducting mop-up operations. A southeasterly wind continues to blow and fire teams will monitor the area.”

Pictures by Working on Fire.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)