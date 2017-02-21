Firefighters brace for flare-ups in Pringle Bay
The blaze, which broke out on Monday, has been contained as firefighters remained on scene throughout the night.
CAPE TOWN - Working on Fire says fire crews deployed to Pringle Bay expect potential flare-ups as strong winds have been forecast for the area.
WATCH: Wildfire hits coastal village of Pringle Bay
The South-Easter is expected to reach at least a gusty 40km per hour on Tuesday afternoon.
A double-storey house was destroyed and two other homes were damaged.
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “Firefighters from Working on Fire, Overberg and Overstrand, the City of Cape Town’s fire services and Cape Nature are on scene conducting mop-up operations. A southeasterly wind continues to blow and fire teams will monitor the area.”
Pictures by Working on Fire.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
