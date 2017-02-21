Three women, two children shot dead in Hillbrow
It’s believed the suspect entered the premises and shot all five deceased in their upper bodies.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are searching for a man who killed three women and two children in Hillbrow on Monday night.
It’s not yet clear what sparked the shooting.
It’s understood the children are under the age of seven.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says, “We’re appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of this suspect to please contact our Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.”
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
