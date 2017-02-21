177 commuters discharged after Pretoria train crash

215 people were injured after two trains collided at the Rosslyn station.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says it is hoping more people involved in a train collision in Pretoria on Monday night will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Metrorail says so far 177 commuters have been treated in hospital and discharged.

Thirty-eight others, including the two train drivers who are in a critical condition, are still being treated in hospital.

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng says: “They have been distributed to various hospitals. We are hoping that the number of people who have been discharged will increase.”

