CT police investigating Elsies River girl’s (11) shooting
Police are searching for the shooters after a woman was also struck by a stray bullet when gang members apparently opened fire on a shop in Leonsdale.
CAPE TOWN – An 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot and wounded in the crossfire between rival gangs in Elsies River.
The shooting was reported on Sunday afternoon.
A woman, in her forties, was also struck by a stray bullet when gang members apparently opened fire on a shop in Leonsdale.
Police are on the hunt for the gunmen.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk says: “We can confirm a shooting incident in Leondale, whereby two persons were injured. We opened a murder case for further investigation. The investigation continues.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Pretoria West foreigners ‘traumatised’ following violence
-
Plett man convicted on more than 18,000 child porn charges
-
4 disadvantaged schools in CT to get new science centres
-
DA calls for review of govt expenditure ahead of Budget speech
-
Almost 1 million tourists visited SA over festive season
-
[LISTEN] Why you shouldn't cash in your retirement fund to pay your debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.