CT police investigating Elsies River girl’s (11) shooting

Police are searching for the shooters after a woman was also struck by a stray bullet when gang members apparently opened fire on a shop in Leonsdale.

CAPE TOWN – An 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot and wounded in the crossfire between rival gangs in Elsies River.

The shooting was reported on Sunday afternoon.

A woman, in her forties, was also struck by a stray bullet when gang members apparently opened fire on a shop in Leonsdale.

Police are on the hunt for the gunmen.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says: “We can confirm a shooting incident in Leondale, whereby two persons were injured. We opened a murder case for further investigation. The investigation continues.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)