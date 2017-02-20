Msimanga to address concerns of Pretoria West residents
Angry community members in Pretoria West attacked several properties they believed were operating as drug dens and brothels.
JOHANNESBURG – The office of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he will address the concerns of Pretoria West residents who targeted several houses belonging to foreigners at the weekend.
In scenes similar to what unfolded in Rosettenville in Johannesburg two weeks ago, angry community members attacked several properties they believed were operating as drug dens and brothels.
Msimanga has condemned any use of violence.
The Tshwane mayor’s spokesperson Samkelo Mghobozi says Msimanga will soon meet with the Gauteng Community Safety MEC and the province’s police commissioner.
“Law enforcement must do what they need to do in order to contain the situation and the city will do what it needs to do address the substantive issues people have; chief among them is the use of nyaope in our streets.”
A woman in the area has described how a group of locals went from house to house on Saturday attacking people.
“They went to that house across that street and they searched, started attacked people inside there. We didn’t know what was happening, it was just rumoured that they are looking for drugs and prostitutes.”
The police have been deployed to the area to prevent a possible flare-up of violence.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
