Truck transporting 26 prisoners overturns in Pretoria
Police say the prisoners were travelling from Pretoria Central Prison to Hammanskraal Magistrates Court to await trial.
JOHANNESBURG - A truck transporting 26 prisoners has overturned in Pretoria on Monday morning.
Six of the prisoners sustained injuries.
It is understood that the truck overturned while travelling on the slippery shoulder of the road.
The police’s Matthew Nkoadi says one prisoner attempted to escape but was recaptured.
“All the injured are being treated at the George Mokhari Hospital and no serious injuries has been reported at this stage.”
