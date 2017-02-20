Sars in talks with SADC over narcotics problems

At the weekend, customs officials confiscated 271kg of cocaine at a warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport the biggest ever haul of its kind in this country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it is in talks with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries about how the region can deal with narcotics problems after making a historic drug bust worth an estimated R78 million.

At the weekend, customs officials confiscated 271kg of cocaine at a warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport the biggest ever haul of its kind in this country.

The narcotics were disguised as cosmetics and were believed to have come from Brazil bound for Kenya.

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says a pilot project is underway in Mozambique and Swaziland to ensure no drugs go undetected.

“This is going to expand to the whole Southern region and throughout the continent. Negotiations are underway to share information, exchanging skills training and other relevant developments.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)