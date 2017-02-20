Sars in talks with SADC over narcotics problems
At the weekend, customs officials confiscated 271kg of cocaine at a warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport the biggest ever haul of its kind in this country.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it is in talks with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries about how the region can deal with narcotics problems after making a historic drug bust worth an estimated R78 million.
At the weekend, customs officials confiscated 271kg of cocaine at a warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport the biggest ever haul of its kind in this country.
The narcotics were disguised as cosmetics and were believed to have come from Brazil bound for Kenya.
Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says a pilot project is underway in Mozambique and Swaziland to ensure no drugs go undetected.
“This is going to expand to the whole Southern region and throughout the continent. Negotiations are underway to share information, exchanging skills training and other relevant developments.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
DA: Govt must do more to cut spending, eliminate waste
-
Creecy: Esidimeni move was not brought before executive council
-
Msimanga to address concerns of Pretoria West residents
-
WC firefighters battle Pringle Bay wildfire
-
Makhura: Don’t stigmatise or criminalise foreign nationals
-
Parly calls for better communication in tense communities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.