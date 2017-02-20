Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
The club came under fire in 2011 for its "men only" policy but has since opened its doors to women after 90% of members voted for change.
LONDON - The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
The club came under fire in 2011 for its "men only" policy but has since opened its doors to women after 90% of members voted for change.
Failure to do so could have seen it removed from the Open rota, a fate that befell Scottish course Muirfield after members voted against allowing women to join.
The 2020 tournament will be the 149th edition of Britain's golf major and the 15th time it has been held on the links course at Sandwich. Northern Irishman Darren Clarke was the last to triumph there in 2011.
"I have so many wonderful memories from that week at Sandwich and I will be thrilled to go back there for The Open in three years' time," Clarke said in a statement.
Royal St George's first hosted the tournament in 1894 and has seen the likes of Henry Cotton, Greg Norman and Sandy Lyle emerge victorious.
More in Sport
-
Hamilton has 'zero problems' with Bottas
-
Neymar, Barca, Santos to stand trial after losing graft appeals
-
‘This ship has sailed’, Budapest Olympic bid chief tells radio
-
Johnson replaces Day as world Golf number one with LA win
-
Sevilla to offer little respite to struggling Leicester
-
Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.