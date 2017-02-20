Parliament mum on possible relocation of National Assembly

Last year, President Jacob Zuma requested a debate on whether Pretoria should be both the administrative and legislative capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament is remaining mum on details of an investigation into the socio-economic impact of relocating the National Assembly.

It says a service provider has been appointed to determine the feasibility of such a move and that feedback can be expected soon.

Last year, President Jacob Zuma requested a debate on whether Pretoria should be both the administrative and legislative capital of South Africa.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo however did not want to reveal which city is being considered to house Parliament.

“Parliament has been having difficulty with regards to space. It can’t expand anymore, it can’t renovate anymore and remember the president did ask Parliament to conduct debate."

