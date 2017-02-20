North West ANC denies claims Molefe was sneaked through back door
The provincial party has defended a decision to nominate the former Eskom CEO to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has dismissed allegations that Brian Molefe was sneaked through the back door and nominated for Parliament without going through the right processes.
The provincial party defended its decision to nominate the former Eskom CEO to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly, saying his name came from his branch.
Molefe left Eskom last year under a cloud after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s state of the capture report, which found that he had constant communication with one of the Gupta brothers and had visited the area around their Saxonwold compound 19 times, while they were negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.
While ANC members from Ward 29 in Madibeng, where Molefe allegedly belongs, say they don’t have his records, North West ANC general-secretary Dakalo Legoete says the party’s supporters are not telling the truth.
“So in Ward 29, I can tell you the people who have been speaking are not necessarily from Ward 29, they’re from ward 13 in Hartbeespoort. The branch in Ward 29 will speak for itself.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Gauteng residents expects positive feedback from Makhura's Sopa
-
Price fixing saga: Will SA traders implicated face prosecution?
-
Mashaba claims to have new information implicating City Power boss
-
First rhino orphanage opened in Western Cape
-
Eskom urges defaulting municipalities to settle their debt
-
High water users to be named & shamed in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.