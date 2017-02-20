Popular Topics
North West ANC denies claims Molefe was sneaked through back door

The provincial party has defended a decision to nominate the former Eskom CEO to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has dismissed allegations that Brian Molefe was sneaked through the back door and nominated for Parliament without going through the right processes.

The provincial party defended its decision to nominate the former Eskom CEO to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly, saying his name came from his branch.

Molefe left Eskom last year under a cloud after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s state of the capture report, which found that he had constant communication with one of the Gupta brothers and had visited the area around their Saxonwold compound 19 times, while they were negotiating to buy a coal mine that supplies Eskom.

While ANC members from Ward 29 in Madibeng, where Molefe allegedly belongs, say they don’t have his records, North West ANC general-secretary Dakalo Legoete says the party’s supporters are not telling the truth.

“So in Ward 29, I can tell you the people who have been speaking are not necessarily from Ward 29, they’re from ward 13 in Hartbeespoort. The branch in Ward 29 will speak for itself.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

