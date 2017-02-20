Neymar, Barca, Santos to stand trial after losing graft appeals
Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward after their appeals were turned down by Spain's High Court on Monday.
Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.
"Santos FC, Barcelona FC, Neymar, his mother Nadine Goncalves and N&N, the family company, have lost their appeals to have charges of fraud and corruption dropped," the High Court said in a statement.
They cannot appeal against the Court's decision.
The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013.
Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of Neymar's transfer fee had been concealed when he moved to Barcelona from Santos.
More in Sport
-
Hamilton has 'zero problems' with Bottas
-
Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
-
‘This ship has sailed’, Budapest Olympic bid chief tells radio
-
Johnson replaces Day as world Golf number one with LA win
-
Sevilla to offer little respite to struggling Leicester
-
Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.