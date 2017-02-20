Popular Topics
Neymar, Barca, Santos to stand trial after losing graft appeals

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.

FILE: Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: AFP
FILE: Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO - Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward after their appeals were turned down by Spain's High Court on Monday.

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.

"Santos FC, Barcelona FC, Neymar, his mother Nadine Goncalves and N&N, the family company, have lost their appeals to have charges of fraud and corruption dropped," the High Court said in a statement.

They cannot appeal against the Court's decision.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of Neymar's transfer fee had been concealed when he moved to Barcelona from Santos.

