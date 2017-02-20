Limpopo schools reopen in wake of Dineo
At least 100,000 pupils were asked to stay at home on Friday as a precautionary measure against the effects of the tropical storm.
JOHANNESBURG - Schools in the Mopani and Vhembe District have been reopened following fears of the effects of tropical storm Dineo in Limpopo.
At least 100,000 pupils were asked to stay at home on Friday as a precautionary measure.
Five houses were destroyed in the area at the weekend following flooding.
Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said: “We expect everything to return to normal today because it was just a day off based on those precautions on that one day that the whole country and the region was taking.”
GALLERY: Tropical storm Dineo hits Mozambique
