JPSA ‘delighted’ Makhura admitted e-tolling was a mistake
During his Sopa on Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said officials cannot build roads and only later inform citizens that they must pay.
JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Project South Africa says it is delighted to note that Premier David Makhura has admitted that the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, including e-tolling, was a mistake.
During his address on Monday, Makhura said officials cannot build roads and only later inform citizens that they must pay.
The premier added that the provincial government would be mobilising resources for public transport infrastructure in ways that would ensure they don’t make the same mistakes.
The organisation’s Howard Dembovsky says they remain concerned that Sanral is still threatening people with criminal prosecution.
“It’s finally nice to see that the premier has admitted that e-tolling was a mistake and one can only hope that his colleagues higher up the food chain in national government, the Department of Transport and of course Sanral come to that realisation.”
