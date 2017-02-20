High water users to be named & shamed in CT

In a bid to further stress the importance of saving water, the City has been left with little choice but to go public.

CAPE TOWN - From Monday, Cape Town residents who ignore pleas to cut water use will be named and shamed.

In a bid to further stress the importance of saving water, the City of Cape Town says it's been left with little choice but to go public with the names of high users since intensifying restrictions.

The municipality's Xanthea Limberg has reiterated the City has adjusted its collective water consumption target downwards from 800 million to 700 million litres a day.

“The City of Cape Town intends to publicise the names of individuals who have been found guilty of high water consumption. We will be releasing the names of individuals who have paid admission-of-guilt fines as well as individuals who received notices to appear in court.”

DAM LEVELS

Dam levels in the Western Cape are continuing to drop, with five municipalities having been declared disaster areas.

The City of Cape Town says it has approved 442 special exemptions for businesses, including nurseries, car washes and landscaping establishments.

The municipality is regularly reviewing the exemptions, while monitoring water consumption and dam levels.

LOOKING AT SOLUTIONS

The Western Cape government is looking into short and long-term mitigating actions to tackle the water shortage which officials state is not yet at a critical level.

Government has also been looking at solutions to increase the water supply, which includes harvesting water from aquifers and desalination.

