Esidimeni tragedy proof that Gauteng govt needs to do more - Makhura

David Mkahura says his government is working very closely with the family committee that's been set up to help implement recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Esidimeni tragedy has proven to him that his government still has a long way to go in improving the lives of the province's residents.

At least 100 mentally ill patients died after being moved to unlawful non-governmental organisations (NGO) from Life Healthcare Esidimeni facilities.

The Health Ombudsman found that provincial health department officials acted recklessly and negligently in the move.

Makhura delivered his State of the Province Address in Randfontein on the West Rand, on Monday.

The premier says his government is working very closely with the family committee that's been set up to help implement recommendations by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba in the wake of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Makhura says the pace at which his government and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are working at, is determined strictly by the wishes of the relatives of those who died.

He says mentally ill patients' lives were compromised to save costs.

“Cost considerations can never override the imperative of the quality of care, particularly in our healthcare system.”

Premier Makhura maintains that important information was deliberately hidden from him and the Health Minister.

“Those responsible for this tragic and ill-fated transfer of patients to unlawfully operating NGOs have tried to hide the facts and information from me, as the premier, and the Health Minister.”

The premier has also announced that memorial stones will be erected at Freedom Park in Pretoria in remembrance of those who died.

EFF PROTESTERS ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT SOPA

Stun grenades and rubber bullets were fired outside the venue as Makhura spoke, where Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) supporters were protesting.

Some red berets demonstrated outside the gates carrying white crosses to symbolise the Esidimeni victims, demanding to be allowed into the venue.

Security has been very tight in Randfontein, with a heavy police presence.

Earlier, all the gates were closed to prevent protesting EFF members from interrupting the proceedings.

#GPSOPA2017 EFF protestors blocking police from driving through. They are outside the stadium in Randfontein where Makhura is speaking. MR pic.twitter.com/Uk8l2f5BOz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2017

They turned back all cars trying to enter and tried to push their way into the venue by knocking a wall down.

The group was dispersed when stun grenades and rubber bullets were fired by police.

